The title contention game looks strong as we enter the 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup.







The 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup will commence on the coming January 13, with Argentina and South Africa starting it all off at the Kalinga Stadium. Entering the tournament, we have quite a lot of strong contenders who could lift it again. Belgium became only the sixth men’s team ever to win a Hockey World Cup last time out. Will we have any more new champions? Or is it going to be the big boys again? Let’s have a look.



