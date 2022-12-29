Saunamara, a village of roughly 1000 people, has produced several hockey internationals like HI president Dilip Tirkey and India vice-captain Amit Rohidas. Locals, however, think the village has not got its due yet.



By Tazeen Qureshy





A wall proclaims the village's love for hockey in Saunamara



Sundergarh: At first glance, Saunamara is a village like any other – open fields, narrow roads, few houses, sparse population and a serene atmosphere. The only exception is the noise from an earthmover engaged in a construction site at the entry of the village.



