Hockey village which produced India's finest cries out for attention

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9

Saunamara, a village of roughly 1000 people, has produced several hockey internationals like HI president Dilip Tirkey and India vice-captain Amit Rohidas. Locals, however, think the village has not got its due yet.

By Tazeen Qureshy


A wall proclaims the village's love for hockey in Saunamara  

Sundergarh: At first glance, Saunamara is a village like any other – open fields, narrow roads, few houses, sparse population and a serene atmosphere. The only exception is the noise from an earthmover engaged in a construction site at the entry of the village.

 

