India last stood on the World Cup podium in 1975 where they lifted the coveted title beating Pakistan in the Final held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.





File image of the India men's hockey team. Image: hockey India



The Indian men’s hockey team are eyeing a historic campaign at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela in January and in a bid to motivate them further, Hockey India on Wednesday announced cash prizes for the team and the support staff.



