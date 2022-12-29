

The year 2022 has seen quite a few marquee tournaments taking place, such as the T20 World Cup and FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The new year is set to start in a few days and it will begin with a bang for all sports lovers. The forthcoming Hockey WC will take place from January 13-29 in the cities of Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela in Odisha as all the top teams will fight it out for the coveted title. Belgium is the defending champions, having beaten the Netherlands in the 2018 finale by 3-2 in the penalty shootout (after the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate).



