Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey WC: EXPLAINED! What is the tie-breaker rule that will come into play in group stage

Published on Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 9


Photograph:(Others)

The year 2022 has seen quite a few marquee tournaments taking place, such as the T20 World Cup and FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The new year is set to start in a few days and it will begin with a bang for all sports lovers. The forthcoming Hockey WC will take place from January 13-29 in the cities of Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela in Odisha as all the top teams will fight it out for the coveted title. Belgium is the defending champions, having beaten the Netherlands in the 2018 finale by 3-2 in the penalty shootout (after the match ended in a 0-0 stalemate).

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.