Hockey India names 33 probables for women’s team national camp in Bengaluru

Published on Saturday, 31 December 2022 10:00 | Hits: 5

Indian Women’s Hockey Team with Chief Coach Janneke Schopman. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hockey India on Friday named a 33-member core probable group for the national camp in Bengaluru starting on January 2 to 13 for the women’s team to kick start their preparations for the upcoming tour of South Africa, from January 14 to 28.

