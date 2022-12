Composed by Pritam, the song for the showpiece event is titled ‘Hockey Hai Dil Mera.’ The song, sung by a group of eleven singers, can be streamed on JioSaavn.





FILE PHOTO: Harmanpreet Singh will lead the 18-member Indian squad at the Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP



Hockey India on Friday released the official song for the 2023 FIH World Cup.