Savita and Harmanpreet reflect on an eventful 2022; share goals for a busy 2023 calendar year







New Delhi: The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Teams embraced 2022 with the objective to build on their historic campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. With a lot of expectations placed on their shoulders, both the Indian Men and Women yet again inspired the nation by putting up a remarkable show in what was an action-packed calendar year.



