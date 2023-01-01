Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

A look back at all the times India hosted Men's Hockey World Cup

Published on Sunday, 01 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

We take a lookback at the all the years that India has hosted the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup.

By Gayathri Venkatraman


Hockey World Cup Trophy

The FIH Hockey World Cup is a quadrennial world championship for men's hockey organized by the FIH. With India, specifically the state of Odisha, gearing up for the 15th edition of it, we take a sideways glance at the instances when India has played host before and the particulars of those editions.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.