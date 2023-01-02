Jaspreet Sahni





Image credit: Hockey India



NEW DELHI: The 2022 women's edition was the first time a hockey World Cup was hosted at two venues, and it was not just two different cities but two neighbouring countries as well -- Terrassa in Spain and Amstelveen in the Netherlands. In 2023, the men's tournament is set to join International Hockey Federation's (FIH) new twin-city formula for hosting World Cups -- in the cities of Bhubaneswar andRourkela in Odisha.



