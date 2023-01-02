Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India ready for Spain challenge, says forward Sukhjeet

Published on Monday, 02 January 2023 10:00

With just a few days left for the start of hockey’s biggest tournament, forward Sukhjeet Singh said that the team is raring to go.


Sukhjeet Singh in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA

The Indian men’s Hockey team is set to open its campaign at FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in Rourkela against Spain on January 13th. With just a few days left for the start of hockey’s biggest tournament, forward Sukhjeet Singh said that the team is raring to go.

