"There is true team spirit among all of us, ready to begin the tournament," says Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023
Sukhjeet Singh has been included in Indian Men's Hockey Team squad for the World Cup
Bengaluru: Indian Men's Hockey Team are set to open their campaign at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023 against Spain on January 13th, 2022. With just a few days left for the start of hockey's biggest tournament, forward Sukhjeet Singh candidly spoke about the mood at the team camp.