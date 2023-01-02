Sukhjeet Singh has been included in Indian Men's Hockey Team squad for the World Cup







Bengaluru: Indian Men's Hockey Team are set to open their campaign at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023 against Spain on January 13th, 2022. With just a few days left for the start of hockey's biggest tournament, forward Sukhjeet Singh candidly spoke about the mood at the team camp.



