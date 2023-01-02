Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

"There is true team spirit among all of us, ready to begin the tournament," says Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023

Published on Monday, 02 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 14

Sukhjeet Singh has been included in Indian Men's Hockey Team squad for the World Cup



Bengaluru: Indian Men's Hockey Team are set to open their campaign at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023 against Spain on January 13th, 2022. With just a few days left for the start of hockey's biggest tournament, forward Sukhjeet Singh candidly spoke about the mood at the team camp.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.