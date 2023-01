By Aftar Singh





Datuk Seri N. Sri Shanmuganathan (inset) wishes to see the national hockey squad do well at the Hockey World Cup in India. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri N. Sri Shanmuganathan celebrated his 76th birthday today and his wish is to see the national squad perform to their full potential at the Hockey World Cup in India (Jan 13-29).