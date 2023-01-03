Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

10 Days To Go: "Indian dressing room is brimming with anticipation and excitement in equal measure," says Captain Harmanpreet Singh

Published on Tuesday, 03 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 2

International teams and global hockey fans will start arriving in the hockey-crazy Odisha for 4th January



Rourkela: With just 10 days left for the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, the Captain of the Indian Men's Hockey Team expressed the mood in the dressing room at the stellar Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. As hosts, India is fancied to finish on the podium and the expectations are far greater this time particularly after the team's stupendous performance at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where they ended a 41-year long wait to stand on the podium again by bagging the Bronze Medal.

