The 32-year-old was left partially blind when a teammate's shot hit him in the eye during a qualifier for Tokyo 2020. Now he is aiming for glory as England’s top goalscorer heading into the FIH Hockey World Cup in India.



By Sean McAlister





(Picture by 2017 Getty Images)



England had been behind twice in the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medal match against South Africa when Sam Ward, sporting a black protective mask, put them ahead for the first time in the game from a penalty corner. His team would be pegged back once more as the scores were levelled at 3-3 before a second-half assault saw them run out 6-3 winners to secure a place on the podium.



