Indian dressing room brimming with anticipation and excitement, says Harmanpreet ahead of Hockey World Cup

Published on Wednesday, 04 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 6

Each day, until the 8th January, India and Odisha State Government will be welcoming participating teams to the hockey-crazy state, which is hosting its second Hockey World Cup.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With just 10 days left for the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, the captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team Harmanpreet Singh expressed the mood in the dressing room at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

