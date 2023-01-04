With just 10 days left for the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, the captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team expressed the mood in the dressing room at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.





Each day, until the 8th January, India and Odisha State Government will be welcoming participating teams to the hockey-crazy state, which is hosting its second Hockey World Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



With just 10 days left for the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, the captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team Harmanpreet Singh expressed the mood in the dressing room at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.



