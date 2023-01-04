



The 15th edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup is about to get underway in just 9 days in Odisha, India. While the World Cup was a relatively late addition to the international hockey calendar, it has now completed over 50 years in existence, with the first edition having been played in 1971. In the 14 editions of the World Cup so far, there have been plenty of mind-boggling records created, and in following editions, surpassed. A look at the statistics of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup is almost as good as a look at the history of men’s hockey over the past 5 decades, so here is a brief look at the same.



