



The 15th edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup is about to get underway in Odisha, India, in just 8 days! India, specifically the state of Odisha, will be repeat hosts of a men’s World Cup for the first time ever. What makes hockey so popular in Odisha and India? What is the history of the Kalinga stadium and what are some of the features you can look forward to in the brand-new Birsa-Munda stadium? Find out here.



