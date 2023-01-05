Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

England at the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup: Preview, squad, schedule and stars to watch

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 10

The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup takes place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in India from 13-29 January with England pooled against Wales, India and Spain in the group stage. Find out everything you need to know about England’s campaign including the location, schedule, squad and stars to watch below.

By Sean McAlister


(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)

England head to the 2023 Hockey World Cup in India with high hopes of improving upon the fourth-place finish they achieved in the 2018 edition.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.