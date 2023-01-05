The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup takes place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in India from 13-29 January with England pooled against Wales, India and Spain in the group stage. Find out everything you need to know about England’s campaign including the location, schedule, squad and stars to watch below.



By Sean McAlister





(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)



England head to the 2023 Hockey World Cup in India with high hopes of improving upon the fourth-place finish they achieved in the 2018 edition.



