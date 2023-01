By Aftar Sing





Three-time Olympian Nor Saiful Zaini has given the national squad some valuable advice ahead of their Hockey World Cup opening match against The Netherlands in India on Jan 14. - NSTP/ASYRAF HAMZAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Three-time Olympian Nor Saiful Zaini has given the national squad some valuable advice ahead of their Hockey World Cup opening match against The Netherlands in India on Jan 14.