The Chile Men's Hockey Team will look to make an impact in their first-ever appearance at the tournament.







Bhubaneswar: Playing in their first ever Men's Hockey World Cup, the Chile Men's Hockey Team are excited for what lies ahead for them in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The team reached Odisha on Thursday for the tournament and received a warm welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.



