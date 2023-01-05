



Ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, we speak to members of the participating teams. In this interview, Harmanpreet Singh of India, talking about his team's journey since ending a 41-year medal drought at the Olympics and translating similar success to the World Cup, says: "Olympic drought was a long one, and the World Cup medal drought is something we also want to end, because the World Cup is really important to us. The support we received from fans during the Olympic run and after we won the medal really motivates us and we want to give our best to get them excited again!"



