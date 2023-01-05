Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Inexperience the key challenge for three-time champions Netherlands, says coach Jeroen Delmee

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 10

Three-time champions Netherlands will be hoping to add to their trophy collection in the Hockey World Cup in Odisha this month after falling short in the final hurdle in each of the last two editions.


File image of Netherlands men's hockey coach Jeroen Delmee. Image credit: Twitter/@KNHB_NL

Bhubaneswar: Netherlands chief coach Jeroen Delmee believes his team will need to overcome inexperience as it aims to win its fourth trophy at the Men’s hockey World Cup, beginning in Bhubaneswar on 13 January.

