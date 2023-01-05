Three-time champions Netherlands will be hoping to add to their trophy collection in the Hockey World Cup in Odisha this month after falling short in the final hurdle in each of the last two editions.





File image of Netherlands men's hockey coach Jeroen Delmee. Image credit: Twitter/@KNHB_NL



Bhubaneswar: Netherlands chief coach Jeroen Delmee believes his team will need to overcome inexperience as it aims to win its fourth trophy at the Men’s hockey World Cup, beginning in Bhubaneswar on 13 January.



