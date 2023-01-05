The Netherlands Men's Hockey Team finished with the Silver medal in the previous edition of the tournament.







Bhubaneswar: Three-time champions of the Men's Hockey World Cup, the Netherlands Men's Hockey Team arrived in Odisha on Wednesday for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, and were afforded a warm welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.



