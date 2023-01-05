Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2023 World Cup Facts: Belgium the most experienced, Spain the least

Published on Thursday, 05 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9

K. ARUMUGAM



Reigning Olympic & World Cup champions Belgium is the most experienced team out of the sixteen for the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela 2023. Be it collective caps or most capped players in the team, Belgium stands head and shoulders above the rest. Its collective caps of 4126 caps is nearly double that of Australia (2632) or the third ranked India (2289). It has a whopping five players who has 300 plus caps. Check the other facts below:

