



A weekend journey into the hockey heartland of North Wales ended with meeting who we believe to be Wales’s oldest living international player. Driving up from Bristol to North Wales on a crisp Autumn morning and along beautiful coastline, I was reminded of North Wales’s rich hockey history; passing places where Wales had played many international games in the 127 years since the first game at Rhyl: Hawarden, Colwyn Bay, Bangor, Shotton, Denbigh, Wrexham and Llandudno - where the first ever Women’s international was played in 1899.



