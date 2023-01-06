Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

A 69 Year Wait – Beti Burnell capped aged 91

Published on Friday, 06 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8



A weekend journey into the hockey heartland of North Wales ended with meeting who we believe to be Wales’s oldest living international player. Driving up from Bristol to North Wales on a crisp Autumn morning and along beautiful coastline, I was reminded of North Wales’s rich hockey history; passing places where Wales had played many international games in the 127 years since the first game at Rhyl: Hawarden, Colwyn Bay, Bangor, Shotton, Denbigh, Wrexham and Llandudno - where the first ever Women’s international was played in 1899.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.