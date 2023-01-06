The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will be led by Savita







Bengaluru: Hockey India on Thursday announced the Indian Women's Hockey Team squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa, set to begin on January 16th, 2023 in Cape Town. On the tour, India, who recently won the inaugural edition of the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia, will play four matches against South Africa, and three matches against the Netherlands between 16th January 2023 to 28th January 2023.



