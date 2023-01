Known as the 'prince of Indian hockey' then, Yuvraj Walmiki had been a late addition to the 2014 WC squad.





Yuvraj Walmiki scored 14 goals in 52 matches for India (File Photo)



The 2014 World Cup in The Netherlands was a tale of multiple heartbreaks for the Indian team, but Yuvraj Walmiki remembers it as the biggest honour of his life.