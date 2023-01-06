Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

‘All bases covered’: Rourkela ready for the FIH World Cup

Published on Friday, 06 January 2023

The city boasts of a Games Village where hockey players will be accommodated in approximately 225 rooms for the FIH World Cup. The village will cater to “every need of a professional athlete.”

V. S. Aravind


A street decorated at the industrial town Rourkela ahead of the Hockey World Cup matches in Odisha. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The people of Rourkela are all set to be enthralled as the FIH World Cup comes to their city. The city now boasts of a Games Village where athletes will be accommodated in approximately 225 rooms for the marquee event.

