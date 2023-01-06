Amit Rohidas is the vice-captain of the Indian hockey team. He has played over 125 international matches and will be seen at the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup.



By Ali Asgar Nalwal





Amit Rohidas of India celebrates after scoring during the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Pool C match between India and Canada at Kalinga Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Bhubaneswar, India. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for FIH) (Picture by 2018 Getty Images)



From being an in-and-out player to becoming the vice-captain of the Indian hockey team, Amit Rohidas has quietly risen up the ranks with some outstanding performances in recent years.



