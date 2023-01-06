Harmanpreet Singh made a comeback to the senior team after lifting the 2016 Junior World Cup with India. In the tournament, he recorded three goals.





Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh. Image: Hockey India



One of the most prolific names in the Indian field hockey circuit, Harmanpreet Singh celebrates his 27th birthday today, 6 January. He is among those defenders who have the outstanding skill to evade their opponents and notch up a goal. He has proved it time and again finding his place on the scoresheet. Born in Punjab’s Amritsar, Singh developed his interest in hockey at a very tender age. However, the 15-year-old boy wished to be a forward when he kicked off his hockey training at the Surjit Singh Hockey Academy.



