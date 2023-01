Flaghanding ceremony for World Cup hockey squad by Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh. - LOW LAY PHON/The Star



PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal has not set a specific target for the Speedy Tigers but wants them to return to the world’s top 10 again with a standout performance at the World Cup in India from Jan 13-29.