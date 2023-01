By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal expects the national squad to deliver when they take to the pitch for the Hockey World Cup in India on Jan 13-29. -NSTP/GENES GULITAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal expects the national squad to deliver when they take to the pitch for the Hockey World Cup in India on Jan 13-29.