Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Rs 1 crore for each player if India win World Cup: Patnaik

Published on Friday, 06 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 7


Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the Indian men's hockey squad at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Hockey India

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming FIH men’s hockey World Cup, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that each player of the Indian team will get Rs 1 crore if the hosts win the World Cup. Patnaik also inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. “Each player will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore, if our country wins the World Cup,” Patnaik said.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.