

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the Indian men's hockey squad at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Hockey India



Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming FIH men’s hockey World Cup, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that each player of the Indian team will get Rs 1 crore if the hosts win the World Cup. Patnaik also inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. “Each player will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore, if our country wins the World Cup,” Patnaik said.



