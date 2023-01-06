Hockey World Cup debutants Chile have arrived in India and are banking on their tenacious nature to garner success in their first outing.





Chile Hockey Team after arriving in India for Hockey World Cup. (source: Hockey India)



Debutants Chile will bank on their tenacity to counter tough teams like the Netherlands, Malaysia and New Zealand in their group in the men's hockey World Cup, scheduled to commence in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela on January 13.



