Belgium are currently placed at No. 2 in FIH World Rankings







Bhubaneswar: As the defending Champions Belgium arrived in Odisha for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Friday, there was a definite buzz at the Biju Patnaik International Airport with a large gathering of fans to welcome some of the biggest stars in world hockey. Belgium are placed in Pool B along with Germany, Japan and Korea, and will begin their campaign on January 14th against Korea in Bhubaneswar.



