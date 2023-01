Sixty men’s and women’s teams will be lining up this weekend as the Super 6s Premier, 1 & 2 divisions start in multiple locations across England. With 2 weekends of matches 7-8 & 14-15 January, promotion and relegation is at stake, as well at the chance in the Premier Division to make it to the Copper Box Arena for final’s day on 29 January and ultimately qualify for Europe.