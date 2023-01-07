Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Belgium coach Heuvel: We are here to defend our World Cup title

Published on Saturday, 07 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 0

The defending champions Belgium made its presence felt as it arrived for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 on Friday, creating buzz at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.


Defending champion Belgium hockey team coach Heuvel arrives at the Biju Patnaik International airport along with his team for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

The defending champions Belgium made its presence felt as it arrived for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 on Friday, creating buzz at the Biju Patnaik International Airport with a large gathering of fans to welcome them.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.