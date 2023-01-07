The defending champions Belgium made its presence felt as it arrived for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 on Friday, creating buzz at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.





Defending champion Belgium hockey team coach Heuvel arrives at the Biju Patnaik International airport along with his team for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



The defending champions Belgium made its presence felt as it arrived for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 on Friday, creating buzz at the Biju Patnaik International Airport with a large gathering of fans to welcome them.



