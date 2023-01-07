Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Three-time champions Australia, and England hope to rewrite history in FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela

Published on Saturday, 07 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 0

Australia's first Men's Hockey World Cup title came in 1986 when they defeated England in the Final.



Bhubaneswar: Three-time champions of the Men's Hockey World Cup, the Australian Men's Hockey Team, and the England Men's Hockey Team arrived in Odisha on Friday for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, and were afforded a warm welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. While Australia are eyeing a fourth title, England's best finish has been a Silver medal in 1986, when they hosted the tournament.

