by WALTER ALIBEY





Paragon Women Avion Barclay (red shirt) makes a pass from their defence while Magnolia’s Savannah De Freitas looks on during the Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament women’s match between Magnolia and Paragon at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Wednesday. Barclay scored two goals for Paragon in the match which ended in a 3-3 draw. Daniel Prentice



Antonio Quashie and former national standout Nicholas Wren both had double strikes in leading T&T Men’s Veterans champions Police to a comfortable 7-3 victory over Fatima in the Ventures Hockey Club’s 18th International Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Saturday morning at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.



