Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

When map on hockey World Cup trophy showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan and resulted in a crisis

Published on Sunday, 08 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

Former FIH president Narinder Batra says he issued a threat of Indian customs not clearing the Trophy for the 2018 World Cup in Odisha before changes were made and only boundaries of continents were displayed.


(From left): The current World Cup; Narinder Batra   

After travelling across 13 states, one Union territory and 30 districts of Odisha, the hockey World Cup trophy will reach the brand-new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on January 13, when India open their campaign against Spain.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.