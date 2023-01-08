When map on hockey World Cup trophy showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan and resulted in a crisis
Former FIH president Narinder Batra says he issued a threat of Indian customs not clearing the Trophy for the 2018 World Cup in Odisha before changes were made and only boundaries of continents were displayed.
(From left): The current World Cup; Narinder Batra
After travelling across 13 states, one Union territory and 30 districts of Odisha, the hockey World Cup trophy will reach the brand-new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela on January 13, when India open their campaign against Spain.