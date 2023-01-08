Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH officially certifies Rourkela hockey stadium as world’s largest in terms of capacity

Published on Sunday, 08 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, one of India's largest hockey arenas, can hold over 20,000 people.


Image Source: Twitter/Odisha Sports

Amid a dispute over the status of Rourkela's Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium among the world's major stadia, the Odisha government claimed on Friday that it is the world's largest facility in terms of seating capacity and has been accredited by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The FIH will host the Men's World Cup Hockey in Rourkela, together with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

