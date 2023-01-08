With the FIH Hockey World Cup beginning on 13 January in India, Olympics.com looks at the legacy of Kookaburras captain Eddie Ockenden who has more than 400 caps for his country and is showing no signs of slowing down.



By Sean McAlister





(Picture by 2022 Getty Images)



While the Australian squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup features a wealth of fresh talent, with five players set to make their World Cup debut in India, one name on the squad list has been there and done it all.



