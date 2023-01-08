

New Zealand will kick off their campaign against Chile.



Rourkela, 7th January 2022: The Men's Hockey Teams from New Zealand and Malaysia received a warm welcome at the Rourkela Aerodrome on Saturday as they arrived in the city to take part in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. New Zealand and Malaysia reached Rourkela from Bhubaneswar through Charter Flights.



