Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

New Zealand and Malaysia receive warm welcome in Rourkela ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela

Published on Sunday, 08 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4


New Zealand will kick off their campaign against Chile.

Rourkela, 7th January 2022: The Men's Hockey Teams from New Zealand and Malaysia received a warm welcome at the Rourkela Aerodrome on Saturday as they arrived in the city to take part in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. New Zealand and Malaysia reached Rourkela from Bhubaneswar through Charter Flights.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.