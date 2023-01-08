

The Wales Men's Hockey Team will look to impress in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.



Bhubaneswar: The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela is really special for the Wales Men's Hockey Team as it will be their first-ever Men's Hockey World Cup. The excitement and anticipation for the mega event was evident on their faces as they made touch down at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.



