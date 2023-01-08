Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

First goal is to reach semis, but ultimate one is to win hockey World Cup, says Germany coach

Published on Sunday, 08 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

Two-time champions Germany’s first goal is to reach the semifinals of the upcoming FIH men’s Hockey World Cup but its ultimate aim is to win the third world title, said head coach Andre Henning on Saturday.


File Photo of Andre Henning. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

