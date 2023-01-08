The Germany Men's Hockey team finished fifth during the previous edition of the tournament in 2018.







Bhubaneswa: The Germany Men's Hockey Team, who have twice won the Hockey World Cup title, arrived to a rousing welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Saturday ahead of their first match in FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.



