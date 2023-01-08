Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Germany landed in Odisha with an aim to clinch their third Men's Hockey World Cup title at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela

Published on Sunday, 08 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

The Germany Men's Hockey team finished fifth during the previous edition of the tournament in 2018.



Bhubaneswa: The Germany Men's Hockey Team, who have twice won the Hockey World Cup title, arrived to a rousing welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Saturday ahead of their first match in FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.