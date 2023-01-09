Hockey World Cup winners: Pakistan top men’s roll of honour, Netherlands dominate women’s competition
The Pakistan men’s hockey team is the most successful with four titles while the Dutch women are nine-time champions. Full list of hockey World Cup winners!
By Utathya Nag
Belgium won their first men's hockey World Cup in 2018. (Picture by Getty Images)
Conceptualized to expand the sport beyond the Olympics, the Hockey World Cup is currently the premier standalone hockey event in the world, for both men and women.