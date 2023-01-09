Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India has a good chance to reach Hockey World Cup semifinals: Ties Kruize

Published on Monday, 09 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

Dutchman Kruize, wrecker-in-chief of India’s hopes in the 1973 World Cup, believes the host has two crucial ingredients for success - a good goalkeeper and a sharp short corner specialist.

Uthra Ganesan


FILE PHOTO: Ties Kruize was the top-scorer in 1973 and 1975 World Cups. | Photo Credit: K. Gajendran.

To be the top-scorer in a tournament like the Hockey World Cup is an achievement. To do so twice in consecutive editions takes special talent, especially when it comes at a time when the game was dominated by the Indian sub-continent and was more about ‘artistry’ and ‘skill’ than raw power.

