The French hockey team isn't ready to leave behind the Qatar World Cup loss as yet, and wants to avenge the loss when they face Argentina in their Pool A match.



By Tazeen Qureshy





France Hockey Team (Source: PTI)



Lionel Messi inspired Argentina could have scripted one of the most defining moments in the sporting history last month when it lifted the football World Cup after narrowly beating France in almost a one-man show by Kylian Mbappe.



