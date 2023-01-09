Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

France hoping to avenge football final loss against Argentina in Hockey World Cup

Published on Monday, 09 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8

The French hockey team isn't ready to leave behind the Qatar World Cup loss as yet, and wants to avenge the loss when they face Argentina in their Pool A match.

By Tazeen Qureshy


France Hockey Team (Source: PTI)

Lionel Messi inspired Argentina could have scripted one of the most defining moments in the sporting history last month when it lifted the football World Cup after narrowly beating France in almost a one-man show by Kylian Mbappe.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.