The France Men's Hockey Team will take on Australia in their first match of the tournament.



Bhubaneswar: The France Men's Hockey Team were a surprise package in the last edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2018 and will look to do better in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela as they reach Bhubaneswar to take part in the tournament.